City Council and Regional District Board member nomination packages available

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Those thinking about running for Fort St. John City Council and Director of the Regional District can now pick up their nomination papers.

Nomination papers for the City of Fort St. John can be downloaded at www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections or can be picked up at City Hall. For residents who wish to run as a director in the Regional District, nomination papers can be picked up at the Regional District offices in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

In Fort St. John potential candidates are encouraged to attend at Candidate 101 Workshop on August 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall. This short session will cover eligibility, the nomination process, roles and responsibilities, policies and bylaws, time commitment, and compensation.

Candidates must submit their completed nomination packages between September 4 and 14 at 4 p.m.

The District of Taylor and City of Dawson Creek have also opened nominations for Mayor and Council. You can read more about those communities by clicking here.

