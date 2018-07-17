City crews conducting work ahead of repaving 100th and 100th intersection later this summer

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Crews with the City of Fort St. John have closed off the intersection of 100th St. and 100th Ave. today to conduct maintenance on the roads before the entire intersection gets repaved later this summer.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the intersection was closed at around 8:00 this morning and is scheduled to be reopened sometime later this evening.

Detours have been set up on 99th and 101st Avenues, and on 98th and 102nd Streets so that motorists can get around the closed intersection.

He explained that crews will be filling in some of the larger ruts and potholes in the intersection that were caused by weathering and by emergency maintenance to repair a broken water main earlier this Spring.

Harvey said that crews will also be repairing the manhole covers in the intersection by lifting them to the level of the pavement, since the covers have sunk in recent years.

He said that the work is required to lift the manhole covers so that crews can resurface the entire intersection with a new layer of asphalt, adding that workers won’t need to close the entire intersection – like today – in order to accomplish the work.

Though he was not able to provide an exact date for when the repaving work would start, Harvey did say that the project is scheduled to be done before the end of the summer.

