City giving water rebates for residents who plant trees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is going to be giving homeowners who plant trees a rebate on their water bills.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that the program is being put on by the City to encourage residents to help beautify the City by planting trees that are suitable to be grown in the Peace Region’s climate. He said that until July 9th, residents who purchase a tree that can be grown in soil zones 1-3 can bring the receipt for the tree along with a completed rebate form to City Hall to get a rebate of up to $50 on their water bills.

Harvey explained that previously, the City would hand out trees for free to residents, but decided to let residents choose the species of tree and get reimbursed that way. He said that there are only a limited number of rebates that the City is handing out.

More information, including a list of frequently asked questions, can be found on the City’s website: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/tree-planting-rebate-program