City hosting public hearing on proposed cannabis retail zoning amendment bylaw this evening at 6:00 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be hosting a public hearing this evening for a proposed zoning amendment bylaw that would define which properties would be allowed to host a cannabis retail operation.

At a Council meeting on July 9th, city planners gave a presentation about the proposed bylaw, which would have allowed cannabis retail operations in all properties zoned C2, C3, and C4. Properties located within 200 metres of schools, 100 metres from parks, and 100 metres from other cannabis retail locations would not be permitted to operate a cannabis store.

However, council voted in favour of making some changes to the proposed bylaw after taking into account feedback from the RCMP, School District #60, and Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce president Nelson Stowe.

Among the changes made by Council include eliminating the proposed 100-metre setback between cannabis retail locations, and only allowing those retail locations on C2-zoned properties.

Last Thursday, staff released an updated version of the bylaw, which included a clarification regarding properties that partially fall under the buffer distances from schools and parks of 200 metres and 100 metres respectively.

Staff say that the bylaw has been updated to state that the 200m and 100m setbacks only apply to properties that fall entirely within the buffer zone, meaning any properties that are partially covered will be permitted to operate a cannabis store.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place at Fort St. John City Hall on Monday, July 23rd at 6:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

