City hosting rescheduled grand opening at Rotary Spray Park this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After having to cancel just prior to the Canada Day long weekend, the City of Fort St. John is hosting a rescheduled Grand Opening ceremony for the new Rotary Spray Park this Friday.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said last week that the ceremony was postponed due to inclement weather that was forecast on June 29th, the originally-scheduled date of the ceremony.

The Grand Opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a Kids vs Council Water Fight, and live music.

The full schedule for the event is shown below:

Ribbon Cutting: 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Kids vs Council Water Fight: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Party Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wrap up: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Children will be given the opportunity to take pictures with the newly designed Frozen John cut out, make balloon animals, win prizes, and compete in a dance-off.

For more information on the grand opening call 250-785-4592.

