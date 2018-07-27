City taking action on six properties with illegal suites

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is going to be taking action against six properties after councillors voted in favour of issuing Bylaw Contravention Notices on the properties’ titles at Monday’s Council meeting.

The City’s Planning Manager Renee Jamurat said that the notices have been put onto the properties’ titles under Section 57 of the Community Charter, which is part of the procedure that local governments need to follow.

The following six properties have been issued the notices:

8804 – 77 Street PID Number 029-580-838 8806 – 77 Street PID Number 029-580-846 9113 – 101 Avenue PID Number 028-982-029 9111 – 101 Avenue PID Number 028-982-037 11024 – 104A Avenue PID Number 029-145-007 11026 – 104A Avenue PID Number 029-144-990

Jamurat explained that the process contains checks and balances to help the City determine whether the illegal suites on the properties can be made to adhere to bylaws.

Advertisement

In their report, the City’s building inspectors stated that since the suites on the properties contravened zoning and building codes, and were built without permits, they weren’t able to confirm that they were built to code and that there were approvals in place.

Jamurat said that the Bylaw Contravention Notice on the properties’ titles, meaning that the current and future owners of the properties will be made aware of the issues.

Advertisement Advertisement

She said that though titles have been issued for the properties, the City won’t be taking the approach of getting property owners to have the illegal suites removed.

“Our intent is to go through a process where we have any flagged properties to bring those forward in a very logical approach to Council.”

Jamurat said that staff has another set of properties that it’s working on getting notices onto titles but would not divulge any specifics.

According to Jamurat, this is the first time that the City has taken this approach in dealing with illegal suites, due to problems caused by secondary suites only having become an issue in recent years.

Related Stories