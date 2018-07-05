Civeo awarded accommodation contracts for Coastal GasLink pipeline construction

Advertisement

HOUSTON, T.X. – Houston-based Civeo Corporation announced today that it has been awarded contracts to supply accommodations for four locations along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

The project will see a roughly 670-kilometre pipeline built from the Dawson Creek area to the proposed LNG Canada facility near Kitimat. The contracts are subject to a positive final investment decision from the LNG Canada joint venture, which is expected later this year.

Civeo said that the accommodation facilities are collectively expected to reach total peak room count of over 2,000, with revenue over the term of the contract expected to be approximately $100 million. The company says that it will partner with a First Nation for each facility.

“We are pleased to announce these contract awards, solidifying our position as the partner of choice for workforce accommodation solutions in Canada,” said Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strength of our First Nation relationships was critical to these awards, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to provide best-in-class accommodations along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. Along with our recent acquisition of Noralta Lodge, this contract is a testament to our continued growing presence across Canada.”

Civeo said it expects to deploy approximately $10 million in capital across all four facilities, the locations of which haven’t been announced.

