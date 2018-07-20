Colour Me Run happening this Sunday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club’s Colour Me Run will jog its way through the Energetic City this Sunday.

This year’s run will be the second annual and will be raising money for the New Rotary Spray Park.

“We keep the money local, the two rotary clubs in town made a commitment to raise $100,000 each towards the upgrade of the spray park,” said Rae Evans of Sunrise Rotary.

The Colour Run will feature a 10km run, 5km run and a kids dash. During the run, residents will get covered in chalk from volunteers as well as other racers.

Online registration has since closed but residents who are still looking to sign up can go to Northern Lights College the day of the race to join. Registration for the 5km or 10km is $40 while the kids dash is free.

The run starts Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

