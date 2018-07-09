Council shoots down proposed Fort St. John Coat of Arms

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has voted against adopting a proposed Coats of Arms, and has decided to abandon the process altogether.

Councillors were set to vote on whether to adopt a second draft of the proposed Coat of Arms after starting the Grant in Arms process with the Canadian Heraldic Authority at a Council meeting over two years ago. After giving feedback on an initial draft last December, a report was brought forth today recommending that Council adopt the latest proposed draft.

Mayor Lori Ackerman was the first to express dissatisfaction with the latest proposal, saying that the proposed Coats of Arms did not have enough elements that symbolized the region’s First Nations. The mayor added that after speaking with Blueberry River First Nations Chief Marvin Yahey, she learned that the animal representing the Beaver Peoples of Northeast B.C. is actually a swan, which was not included in the proposed Arms.

Councillor Gord Klassen made a recommendation that the report brought forward be received for information, and that Council vote in favour of abandoning the process to obtain a Coat of Arms. Councillors voted unanimously in favour.

Related Stories