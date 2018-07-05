Council to vote on adopting official coat of arms for Fort St. John next week

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After more than two years since the topic was first debated, the City of Fort St. John could be getting an official Coat of Arms.

In a report scheduled to go before Council during next Monday’s meeting, the City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey states that Council originally voted in favour of asking for a ‘Grant of Arms’ for the City from the Canadian Heraldic Authority at a Council meeting on May 9th, 2016. The city has unofficially had a Coat of Arms since the 1970’s, a copy of which is mounted on the wall above the Mayor’s chair in the council chambers.

According to city staff after questions regarding the ownership of the arms were asked, the city does not own either the trademark or copyright over the symbol. Since the arms are also not registered with the Governor General’s office, they are currently not protected.

Last December, councillors held a workshop to go over a draft rendering of the City’s Coat of Arms that was drawn up by the Heraldic Authority.

The revised arms consist of a blue shield with a gold oil derrick between two sheaves of wheat, also in gold. Among the coat of arms’ elements are a beaver, moose, deer, native trees and plants, as well as the Alaska Highway and the Peace River.

Staff estimate that the total cost of the Grant of Arms process is expected to be $2,700.00.

