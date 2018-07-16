Country star Tim Hicks, Tebey and Andrew Hyatt coming to Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – 2018 Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award nominee and multi-platinum, award-winning entertainer Tim Hicks announced today that he will turn up the heat this winter on his national headlining “Get Loud Tour” kicking off in Toronto, Ontario, on November 1st.

Tim Hicks will bring the “Get Loud Tour’ with Tebey and Andrew Hyatt to Dawson Creek and the Encana Events Centre on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Tim Hicks Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 17th at 10:00 AM local time in all cities, followed by a general pre-sale on Wednesday, July 18th at 10:00 AM local time and public on sale Thursday, July 19th at 10:00 AM local time. For the “Get Loud Tour” Hicks has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to Unison Fund and their work providing counseling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community www.unisonfund.ca.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, July 19 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $56.00 and $41.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

Listen to Moose FM all this week for your chance to win tickets by getting loud! Listen for details. Plus you can get the chance to buy tickets before anyone else, just be signing up the Energetictickets.ca newsletter. Sign-up before the end of the day Tuesday and you’ll get an email with all the details to buy tickets on Wednesday.

2018 GET LOUD TOUR DATES (#GETLOUDTOUR)

November 1 Royal Agricultural Winter Fairgrounds – Toronto, ON

November 7 Corona Theatre – Montreal,QC

November 8 TD Place – Ottawa, ON

November 9 Guelph Concert Theatre – Guelph, ON

November 10 Casino Rama – Orillia, ON

November 12 Centre In The Square – Kitchener, ON

November 16 Meridian Centre – St. Catharine’s, ON

November 17 Leon’s Centre – Kingston, ON

November 20 Community Auditorium – Thunder Bay, ON

November 22 Club Regent – Winnipeg, MB

November 23 Casino Regina Show Lounge – Regina, SK

November 24 TBA – Edmonton, AB

November 26 The Palace – Calgary, AB

November 28 Encana Events Centre – Dawson Creek, BC

November 29 CN Centre – Prince George, BC

November 30 Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC

Country music’s blue-collar everyman, building from local acclaim to a nationally recognized name, Hicks continues to lead the way, expanding the sound and style that helped define today’s country music. The platinum-selling entertainer is a “true star on the Canadian country music scene” (GoBe Weekly), “proving he knows how to tailor his songs to his ever-expanding audience” on his most recent album NEW TATTOO.

The longevity of Hicks career continues to reach new heights with 2 PLATINUM and 6 GOLD certified singles in addition to a GOLD album and twelve Top 10 radio hits garnering close to 1.3 billion audience impressions. The first recipient of the Nielsen Compass Award at the 2018 Country Music Association of Ontario awards show, an honour that recognizes an artist for the most total content plays including streams, single and album sales as well as total social media following, Hicks commemorates his wide-open sound as one of the defining influences on today’s Country Music with his first nomination for the Apple Music Fans’ Choice category at the 2018 CCMA Awards.

Always akin to his fans, Hicks released his fourth studio album, New Tattoo, last month. His first studio release since 2016’s Shake These Walls, which debuted as the No.1 Canadian Country Album on the Nielsen Soundscan Top Country Albums Chart upon release – New Tattoo is a fiercely confident collection of 12 tracks co-written by Hicks and produced by Jeff Coplan with the exception of “LOUD” (produced by Todd Clark), and “Gettin’ To Me” (produced by Jeff Coplan and David ‘Dwave’ Thomson), that catapult between traditional country grooves, stadium-sized rock riffs and blue-collar country. First single “LOUD”, which was licensed by the NHL in North America, was the #1 most added song at Canadian radio (all formats), its first week of release, and continues to climb the radio charts with over 2 million streams to date.

