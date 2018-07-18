Crews responding to house fire in Charlie Lake

Advertisement

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire and Fort St. John Fire Department are responding to a house fire in the Shady Acres Trailer Park.

The fire was reported by eyewitnesses to have started at around 5 p.m. Five fire trucks from the Charlie Lake Fire Department and Fort St. John are on scene fighting the fire.

We understand the fire has only affected only one home in the trailer park.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews the room they need to fight the fire.

As we get more information we will update this story.

