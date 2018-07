Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club hosted their Bear Flats Eight-Kilometre Hill Climb this weekend.

Only three riders were brave enough to make the climb with intense rain pouring throughout the race.

Dan Webster was the fastest of the three as he took home the trophy with a time of just 29 minutes and six seconds.

Results from the race are shown below:

Dan Webster: 29:06 Pat Ferris: 33:15 Natasha Pasincky: 34:20

