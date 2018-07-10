Dave Callum wins championship flight at Links Open

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links held their Links Open last weekend.

The golf tournament saw a total of 64 residents fight through a rain delay to play 36 holes of golf over a two-day span.

Dave Callum was the most resilient at battling the rain as he was the winner of the championship flight.

Results for the Links Open are shown below:

Championship Flight:

Winner: Dave Callum – 145

Runner-Up: Terry Duffy – 156

First Flight:

Winner: Josh Krueger – 152

Runner-Up: Percy Peterkin – 163

Second Flight:

Winner: Dallas Jehn – 167

Runner-Up: Bud Palfy – 174

Third Flight:

Winner: Reg Marquardt – 176

Runner-Up: Jarod Lang – 182

Ladies Flight:

Winner: Pam Lebau – 186

Runner-Up: Val Unrau – 186

