Dave Callum wins championship flight at Links Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links held their Links Open last weekend.
The golf tournament saw a total of 64 residents fight through a rain delay to play 36 holes of golf over a two-day span.
Dave Callum was the most resilient at battling the rain as he was the winner of the championship flight.
Results for the Links Open are shown below:
Championship Flight:
- Winner: Dave Callum – 145
- Runner-Up: Terry Duffy – 156
First Flight:
- Winner: Josh Krueger – 152
- Runner-Up: Percy Peterkin – 163
Second Flight:
- Winner: Dallas Jehn – 167
- Runner-Up: Bud Palfy – 174
Third Flight:
- Winner: Reg Marquardt – 176
- Runner-Up: Jarod Lang – 182
Ladies Flight:
- Winner: Pam Lebau – 186
- Runner-Up: Val Unrau – 186
