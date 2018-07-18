Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to house fire

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday morning on 121 avenue.

The fire started in a home in the 900 block of 121 avenue. According to the Fire Department, the fire was contained to the room of origin, but the whole home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The Dawson Creek Firefighters Charitable Society has donated a $500 gift card from Walmart to the family. This will help the family replace basic necessities that were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Stories