Dawson Creek male arrested in St. Albert in connection to a Alberta ‘chop shop’

ST. ALBERT, A.B. – A Dawson Creek man is one of our people facing charges after the RCMP found a ‘chop shop’ operating in the St. Albert area.

Over the course of July 24 and 25, the Central Alberta District CRU were investigating a property and a known repeat offender in the St. Albert area. While investigating, the CRU observed minor thefts committed by the four suspect males.

On July 24, the four males were arrested. Following their arrest, the investigation by the RCMP determined that two Ford F350s that the males were connected to had been reported stolen. In one case, the vehicle identification number of the truck had been altered.

With the assistance of members from St. Albert Detachment, a related residential property on Villeneuve Road was secured in anticipation of a search warrant. On July 25, with the assistance of Edmonton RCMP Auto Theft Unit and the Wetaskiwin and St. Albert RCMP, the Central Alberta District CRU executed a search warrant. A stolen utility trailer along with parts from a GMC Sierra were seized.

Four males are facing charges as follows:

44-year-old Trevor Wayne Skoro of St. Albert, is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime; as well as, tampering with a vehicle identification number and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

48-year-old Ronald Vernon Scott of Alberta Beach is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

50-year-old Wally Allen Gerrior of St. Albert, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

29-year-old Darcy Todd Beckman of Dawson Creek, is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Judicial interim release hearings have been held. Skoro and Gerrior remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in St. Albert on July 30, 2018. Scott and Beckman have been released on a Recognized and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in St. Albert on July 30, 2018.

At the time of his arrest, Ronald Vernon Scott was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Stony Plain.

