Death deemed not suspicious after body found on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police and the B.C. Coroners Service were called out after a body was discovered in Fort St. John Saturday morning.

According to a member of the RCMP, police responded to the area behind Winks Convenience Store near the intersection of 100th Ave. and 106th St. at around 9:45 Saturday morning, after the BC Ambulance Service confirmed that a person had died. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The RCMP have deemed the death as not suspicious and the case is being treated as a Coroner case. Out of respect for the family, the RCMP have asked local media to remove any photos published of the incident.

We have removed the our post on Saturday from Facebook and changed out the photo.

