Denny Morrison to guest coach at Elks Summer Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will have an Olympian teaching at their summer camp this month.

Four-time Olympic medalist Denny Morrison with join the Elks staff as a guest coach for the camp.

The camp aims to teach kids aged six and up the basics as well as advanced techniques in speed skating. Featured at the camp will be time trials as well as races.

Today is the final day of early bird registration which means if residents pay today they will only have to pay $220 for the full day camp and $110 for the half day. Full price for the full day camp is $260 while the half day is $140.

Parents must be present during the camp if their children do not know how to tie their own skates and skaters must bring their own lunch. A barbecue will be held at the end of the camp to celebrate the skater’s completion.

The camp runs from August 20th to the 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information and how to register, visit fsjspeedskating.com.

