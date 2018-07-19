District of Chetwynd providing sandbags ahead of heavy rain

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is offering sandbags ahead of the heavy rain.

The District posted to their Facebook page, that the sandbags have been made available at the public works yard compound at the Chetwynd Airport. The District has also provided sand if residents would like to make their own.

Environment Canada says the B.C. Peace could receive anywhere from 50 to 70 mm of rain by Friday night with communities like Chetwynd, near the Rocky Mountains receiving the most.

Recreational locations in higher terrain and Highway 97 through the Pine Pass could see total rainfall amounts exceed 70 mm.

Additional rainfall amounts are expected Friday night followed by a clearing trend on Saturday as the weather system departs into the Prairies.

There is some uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts for urban areas over the Plains such as Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. A slight shift in the storm track could shift heavy precipitation north or south of the populated centres.

Thunderstorms will also play a large role in the weather this weekend with locally intense downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

