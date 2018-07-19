District of Taylor adds additional Kids Camp in August

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will host an additional recreational anti-bully Kids Kamp from August 20th to 24th.

Registration for the original camp opened in May and quickly filled, but Taylor’s Community Services Department felt there was a need for this kind of program and added an additional week.

The camp was revamped in 2015 and now focuses more on recreation and getting the children to try new things. The program features games, sports, arts and crafts, local and regional field trips, presentations from local organizations, and a variety of other activities.

“I am extremely proud of the way we have redeveloped the camp within the past three years so that we have procedures and policies to ensure it is a safe, anti-bullying program with a foundation in recreational activities,” said Community Services Director Laura Prosko. “A no-bullying zone is important to me as the safety of the children comes first.”

The camp takes place at the Taylor Hall and offers residents a child-care option during the summer. Trained and knowledgeable staff will be on hand for the duration of the camp to create an anti-bully atmosphere as well as promote activity, teamwork and fun.

For information and how to register for the Kids Kamp call the District of Taylor’s Community Services Hub at (250)-789-2828.

