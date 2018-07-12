Dive teams conclude underwater search for missing two-year-old boy south of Grande Prairie

Advertisement

UPDATE: The RCMP have since issued a news release saying that a body recovered in Peace River, Alberta today is likely that of the missing boy. Details here: https://www.energeticcity.ca/2018/07/body-found-along-waterfront-in-peace-river-likely-that-of-missing-two-year-old/

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties say that search efforts to locate a two-year-old boy who went missing along the Wapiti River south of Grande Prairie last Friday are continuing.

Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that despite the efforts of the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team, the child has not been located.

URT members from Saskatchewan and Manitoba searched the river on Tuesday and Wednesday, and police say that dive operations have concluded.

Boat patrols and air operations will continue throughout the week, and further updates will be provided when more information is available.

Cpl. Graham said that the RCMP would like to thank all agencies, search team members and volunteers who worked tirelessly for the search effort as well as the community for their outpouring of support. “Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family,” added Cpl. Graham.

