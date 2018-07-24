Doig River First Nation members to compete at international hockey tournament

Advertisement

PRAGUE, CZ – Excitement is building in Northeastern BC as three members of the Doig River First Nation will represent Canada in an international hockey tournament in Prague, Czech Republic.

Landen Taylor, Mell Makadahay, and Kyler Davis were selected to play for the Team Canada Polar Bears in the Peewee and Bantam divisions.

The Bantam team will travel to Iceland on Wednesday where they will begin their tour of the European countries. After Iceland, the Bantams will visit Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, where they will have two training sessions with Czech coaches before playing in the Moravia Cup Tournament.

The Peewee team will travel to Venice on July 31st and visit Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Both teams will play exhibition games in each country they visit.

Advertisement

The tournament will feature teams from all across Canada, U.S.A, the European Union and more.

“Story Written by Amber Attachie, edited by John Luke Kieper.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories