Doig River Rodeo happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River Rodeo is coming to the Doig River First Nation this weekend.

The rodeo will include major events like Bareback Riding, Saddlebronc and Bull Riding, as well as multiple junior events. Residents looking to compete in the rodeo must contact Lucy Davis at (250)827-3758 or (250)262-1536.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. After breakfast concludes events will start.

The rodeo will also feature a concession, beer garden, free camping and a dance with live music. The dance is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Admission for the rodeo is $10 for the day and gates open at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

