Donald Bumps win 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament was held at Casey’s Pub on Sunday.

The tournament saw 12 teams brave the elements getting soaked in water and mud.

The “Donald Bumps” were crowned winners of the tournament while “Caution: Low Roof” were the runners up. Winning the tournament meant the “Donald Bumps” won the top prize which was a $300 skydiving package.

“The weather was not the warmest but it mostly didn’t rain.” wrote organizer Faye Anstey, “It was super muddy and everyone was filthy but smiling. I had 12 teams show up. It was a blast.”