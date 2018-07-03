Driver who struck flagger after Canada Day fireworks suspected of being impaired

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One man was arrested and is suspected of impaired driving after a traffic control person was struck following last Sunday’s Canada Day fireworks display.

Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP said that shortly before midnight on July 1st, a traffic controller was directing traffic leaving Surerus Park after the fireworks display and attempted to stop a Toyota pickup travelling northbound on 86 Street when she was struck by the pickup. The woman was taken to the Fort St. John Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Fort St John man, remained at the scene. He was believed to have been impaired by alcohol and was brought back to the detachment to provide breath samples. At this point, no charges have been laid, and the man’s identity has not been released.

S/Sgt. Perret said that the RCMP’s investigation is ongoing. Police interviewed a number of witnesses at the scene but are asking anyone else with information or who may have witnessed this incident and not spoken to police, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.