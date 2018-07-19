Emerge Energy says new frac sand terminal in Buick to open in mid-August

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort Worth, Texas-based Emerge Energy Services says that its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, has signed an agreement with Torq Energy Logistics Ltd. to open a new frac sand terminal in Buick, which is approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

Emerge Energy says that the 10-acre frac sand terminal is located along the CN Rail line between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, which will allow the company to have sand brought directly from its facility in Barron, Wisconsin.

Including this new terminal, Emerge Energy will have four strategically-located Western Canadian terminals and 12 total active terminals across North America.

Construction of the terminal is expected to be complete by the middle of August, and the site will initially accept shipments with rail-to-truck storage capacity for 45 railcars.

Emerge says that the terminal also has the capability to expand to handle frac sand shipments from unit trains.

“This new terminal in Buick highlights the importance of Western Canada to our business and our commitment to serving key customers in the growing Montney shale play,” said Emerge Energy CEO Rick Shearer. “We continue to see the Western Canadian region as one of our home markets since we have low-cost, direct access on the CN and long-standing relationships with customers active in the area. The CN has been a crucial partner for over six years, and we are excited about enhancing this relationship as we expand our presence in Western Canada. Contracting with Torq is also exciting in that we are furthering our strategy of using third-party terminal providers to capitalize on their logistics and operating expertise while we preserve our capital for high-return mining and processing projects. Torq has a strong reputation in the energy logistics industry, and we are confident that they will do an outstanding job managing this important facility. Finally, we are in the late stages of contracting with a key Canadian customer on a take-or-pay basis. We look forward to a bright future for northern white sand demand in the Western Canadian market.”

Torq currently operates seven rail terminals in Western Canada and will build and operate the facility.

