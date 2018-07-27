Emergency water shut-off on 88th street between 89 and 91 Avenue

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has issued an emergency water shut-off for 88th street between 89 and 91 Avenue.

The city shut-off the water so they could replace a fire hydrant that sprung a leak in one of its valves earlier today.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that the city replaces many hydrants every year, so crews will be on site to get services restored as quick as possible.

As of now, there is no timetable on when the water will be turned back on.

