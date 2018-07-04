Enbridge sells natural gas assets in Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Enbridge has announced the sale of its Canadian natural gas assets including those in Northeast B.C.

The company said that its natural gas gathering and processing business in the Montney, Peace River Arch, Horn River and Liard basins in B.C. and Alberta are being sold to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners for a cash purchase price of CAN $4.31 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The business includes 19 natural gas processing plants and liquids handling facilities, with a total operating capacity of 3.3 Bcf/d and 3,550 km of natural gas gathering pipelines.

“When combined with asset monetizations announced in May, the sale of our Canadian G&P Business significantly advances our strategic priority of moving to a pure play regulated pipeline and utility business model.” said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge. “It also demonstrates our focus on prudent capital allocation and ensuring the continued strength of our balance sheet and funding flexibility. With a total of roughly $7.5 billion in asset monetizations announced in 2018, we have more than doubled our initial target of $3 billion.”

Advertisement

Separate sale agreements have been entered into for those facilities currently governed by provincial regulations (Alberta and B.C.), and those governed by federal National Energy Board regulations. The transaction involving the sale of the provincially regulated facilities is expected to close in 2018, while the transaction involving the sale of the federally regulated facilities is anticipated to close in mid-2019.

Proceeds from these transactions provide significant additional financing flexibility going forward as the Company continues to execute on its current portfolio of secured growth projects. The Company’s outlook for DCF/share through 2020 and its target credit metrics remain unchanged as a result of these asset sales.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enbridge will continue to hold its long-haul regulated natural gas transmission assets which include the Westcoast transmission system in British Columbia and the Alliance pipeline that carries natural gas from western Canada to the Chicago market.

Brookfield intends to maintain the Canadian G&P workforce and anticipates that they will remain with the G&P business upon transaction close.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues at the G&P Business, who have done an exceptional job building and expanding a substantial gathering and processing franchise while operating the business safely and reliably day-in and day-out,” added Monaco. Enbridge said it will work with Brookfield to ensure a safe and orderly transition of the G&P business’ operations.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor and Torys LLP acted as legal advisors to Enbridge on the transaction.