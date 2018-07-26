Energetic Edge practice choreography at Summer Skills Camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association wrapped up their Summer Skills Camp today.

The camp had 16 youth and 12 junior athletes trying to hone their cheerleading skill. Rock Solid Cheer came from Edmonton to help coach the program and teach the kids choreography.

Energetic Edge’s Coach Christina Brace explained that the kids were amazing and worked hard to learn new skills.

“They did an amazing job and learned a lot,” said Brace. “The coaches that came to teach us were super experienced and pretty much the best you could ever get. They taught the kids some amazing stuff.”

Advertisement

Brace added that the Edge hasn’t been together since June, so it was outstanding that they were still able to perform and learn so well.

Up next for the Energetic Edge is registration for next years season. Registration opens sometime this August.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories