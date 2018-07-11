Fallyn Mills looks to make noise at National High School Rodeo

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – Fallyn Mills, along with seven other athletes from the Peace Region, will look to make their mark on the National High School Rodeo this week.

The rodeo takes place in Rock Springs, Wyoming and sees over 1600 athletes from all over Canada and the US competing against each other.

Mills explained that with so much more competitors at this rodeo than others it does make for some extended pressure.

“It definitely does, there will be about 160 people in each event, where at home there’s only about 20 or 30 in an event, so there is more pressure and tougher competition.”

Advertisement

Mills added that she has had a record year for herself which has helped her qualify for six events at the rodeo. The events she’s competing in include breakaway roping, team roping, goat tying, pole bending, reined cow horse and cutting.

“I’m just keeping the same thing going as I have all year,” said Mills. “Just focus on one event at a time and hope to bring it home.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Mills mentioned that since she is competing in so many events she is shooting to win the girls all around.

“I’m shooting at the all-around because I’m in so many events. There’s a high point award for being in all those events so that’s my biggest goal.”

In her words, breakaway roping is Mills’ best chance to get in the top 20.

“Well I think Breakaway is one of my best chances in the event. I’m just going to go and try and get two calves roped and hope to be in the top 20 to be in the short go on Saturday night.”

Other North Peace athletes making the trip to Rock Springs include Tyler Bondaroff, Derek Hadland, Tommi-Sue Little, Tyrel Roberts, Wade Roberts, Megan Smith and Denton Spiers.

Events all North Peace athletes will compete in are shown below:

Advertisement

Tyler Bondaroff: Tie-down Roping.

Derek Hadland: Tie-Down Roping.

Tommi-Sue Little: Goat Tying.

Tyrel Roberts: Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding.

Wade Roberts: Team Roping, Steer Wrestling.

Megan Smith: Barrel Racing.

Denton Spiers: Bull Riding.

Fallyn Mills: Goat Tying, Pole Bending, Cutting, Reined Cow Horse, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping.

Related Stories