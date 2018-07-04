Final Day for slow pitch teams to register for the Ante Up Poker Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today marks the final day for slow pitch teams to sign up for the “Ante Up” Poker Tournament put on by Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch League.

The tournament will act like a poker run as teams will play games and receive cards depending on the results. Teams will be awarded two cards for a win and one for a loss. The team with the best hand at the end of the tournament will be declared winners, meaning that even if a team lost every game, they could still win the most money.

Registration for the tournament costs $350 per team and consists of five games. Also featured at the tournament will be a beer garden, home run derby and the hardest throw competition.

To register for the tournament vist the FSJ Mixed Slow pitch Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/347533872155/

The tournament is scheduled for July 7th and 8th. Registration closes at midnight.