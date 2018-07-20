Final day to register for first ever lacrosse camp in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents have one day left to register for the first-ever lacrosse camp held in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The camp is run by 2008 National Lacrosse League MVP Athan Iannucci and aims to expand the game of lacrosse in northern communities.

“I’m pretty familiar with the dynamics of B.C. Lacrosse and I know they don’t get a lot of love up there,” said Iannucci.

Iannucci spent parts of eight seasons in the NLL playing for the Philadelphia Wings, Washington Stealth, and Colorado Mammoth. In 2008 he set the single-season goal scoring record with 71 goals and took home league MVP.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of lacrosse, including shooting mechanics, passing, dodging, footwork, conditioning and more. In addition to to the fundamentals, Iannucci will have the kids work on the most specific details to enhance their game.

“We’re really focusing on the smallest of things, like how you hold your stick, where you put your thumb or finger,” said Iannucci. “Just the tiniest little things that most people overlook if they don’t have 30 plus years of lacrosse experience.”

Registration costs $100 and will be accepted until Saturday morning. As of today, there are ten total spots remaining. The camp runs Saturday as well as Sunday and is for all children under the age of 17.

To register email your name and number to noochlax8@gmail.com or call (604)-765-0028.

Iannucci is also inviting coaches from around the area to come to the camp for a coaching clinic. The clinic is free of charge and aims to help improve coaches training methods as well as strategies.

