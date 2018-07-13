Final weekend to register for Taylor One-Pitch

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Mixed Slow Pitch League will host their One-Pitch Tournament next weekend in Taylor.

Due to the rising popularity of the Arnie Isberg One-Pitch, tournament organizer Tyson Hildebrand opened up registration to teams outside of Taylor.

As of July 12th, the tournament has 16 teams registered, seven more than it had the previous year. Hildebrand explained that the deadline for registration is July 13th though he will accept teams until the 16th.

Registration costs $350 per team and can be through calling Hildebrand at (250) 261-4750. E-Transfers are an acceptable form of payment and can be done by emailing TaylorMixedSloPitch@gmail.com.

The tournament is a six men and four women format with four guaranteed games. Free camping is offered throughout the weekend.

A portion of the tournament’s revenue will go towards purchasing safety cap fencing for next years season. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

