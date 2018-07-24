Fire crews battle massive structure fire in Grand Haven

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire crews from Fort St. John and Charlie Lake were called out to a massive structure fire in Grand Haven this morning.

The fire erupted at what appears to be a shop in the 10200 block of the 269 Road just west of Fort St. John some time before 6:00 Tuesday morning.

A huge plume of smoke from the blaze was seen drifting over the city’s west side at around 5:45 a.m.

At least one structure on the property was completely gutted by the fire, and the building was fully involved by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters from Fort St. John were called out to assist crews from the Charlie Lake Fire Department.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the fire, or what the extent of the damage is.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

