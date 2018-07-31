Five non-profits in Fort St. John getting money from BC Hydro’s GO Fund

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says it will be donating $70,000 in grants to seven Peace Region non-profit organizations through its Generate Opportunities Fund.

Hydro says that the non-profits receiving funding provide community services and programs in support of literacy, community outreach and accessibility, seniors’ health, and arts and culture.

The Northern Environmental Action Team received $10,000 for its NOURISH program, which works to freeze, dry, or can grocery store foods that would otherwise be discarded, and then donates them to local food banks.

“NEAT is really grateful to be working with our community partners to increase food security and reduce food waste in our region,” said Karen Mason-Bennett, NEAT’s executive director. “This funding will help support the development of food and job skills and ensure that the most food possible reaches those who need it.”

In addition to NEAT, the other recipients receiving $10,000 grants are:

Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society for community outreach programs;

North Peace Cultural Society for its Let’s Art! Program;

Fort St. John Association for Community Living, to assist with the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van;

Hudson’s Hope Public Library Association for child and youth library programs;

Chetwynd Public Library Association for its Library on Location – Good Food and Community Program; and

North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation, to help seniors obtain access to dental, visual and foot care services.

This is the sixth time grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in September 2016 as part of Site C mitigation measures.

To date, Hydro says that $266,645 has been distributed to 29 projects that support Peace Region non-profit organizations.

The GO Fund, which is administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust on behalf of BC Hydro, is being distributed over an eight-year period. \

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis, and funds are distributed quarterly.

