Flood Warning issued for Pouce Coupe River

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Pouce Coupe River.

The warning was issued earlier today for the Pouce Coupe River downstream from Henderson Creek, which enters the river southeast of Rolla, near the B.C./Alberta border.

The streamflow recorded at this station is that of a flood between 100- and 200-year return periods, which is close to the June 2016 flood level.

The River Forecast Centre is cautioning the public to stay clear of the river and unstable riverbanks.

