Flood watch issued for the Pine River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy rainfall in the B.C. Peace has caused river levels to increase.

The River Forecast Centre has upgraded the forecast for the Pine River and it’s tributaries to a flood watch. Based on the current modelling, the Pine River and tributaries are expected to peak at the 10 to 20 year return period flows Saturday night or Sunday morning, similar to peak levels reached in June 2016. The Peace River is also expected to see moderate increases in water levels.

The public is cautioned to stay clear from rivers and the unstable riverbanks during this high water period.

The River Forecast Centre is also maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the Peace Region, including the Kiskatinaw, Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek rivers and their tributaries.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and update this advisory as conditions warrant.

For more on flooding in Chetwynd, click here. Caribou Road Services is also working to contain flooding in the South Peace. Click here for details about that.

