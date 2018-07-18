Former PRRD CAO Chris Cvik hired by Hudson’s Hope

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Less than two months after he was released without cause from his position as the Peace River Regional District’s Chief Administrative Officer by the Board, Chris Cvik is now serving as the District of Hudson’s Hope CAO.

Cvik was terminated by the Regional District Board without cause during a closed-door meeting in Dawson Creek on May 18th.

He was hired by the PRRD in 2014 to replace former CAO Fred Banham, who was retiring that year.

As reported by the Alaska Highway News, Hudson’s Hope released its CAO Tom Matus without cause at the end of June.

Advertisement

Mayor Gwen Johansson said that hiring Cvik to replace Matus on an interim basis made sense.

“It wasn’t terribly complicated. We had a vacancy, and he was available,” said Johansson.

Advertisement Advertisement

She explained that councillors voted in favour of hiring Cvik for a period of one year at a Council meeting on July 9th, though she added that the contract has a clause that allows him to leave with sufficient notice.

Johansson said that if Cvik and District Council is happy at the end of the one-year contract, the District would consider keeping Cvik on permanently.

Related Stories