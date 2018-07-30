Fort Nelson considering banning plastic bags

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson is considering banning plastic shopping bags.

In a council meeting on July 9th, a resolution was passed which gave Council a 90-day window to decide if they would ban plastic bags.

According to the Fort Nelson’s Cheif Administrative Officer Scott Barry, the reason behind the potential ban is the challenge plastic bags create from an environmental aspect.

“Reasons come from a scantily perspective and the fact that when you look at landfills and the amount of bags that blow around at times and the challenges associated with plastic bags from an environmental perspective,” said Barry.

Barry added that Council is only in the preliminary phase and much discussion is still needed before any decision can be made.

