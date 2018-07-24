Fort St. John athlete recognized for outstanding leadership at B.C. Summer Games

Advertisement

COWICHAN, B.C. – The B.C. Summer Games recognized 16 athletes who showed outstanding leadership during the games, one of which was from Fort St. John.

Owen Lang was recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary during the closing ceremonies of the games. The bursary recipients were chosen from over 200 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sports association.

Lang competed in five events during the games and took home a silver medal and two top ten finishes.

The 16 athletes recognized for outstanding leadership are shown below:

Name Hometown Sport Abigail Betker Kimberley Volleyball AJ Roberts Castlegar Golf Kenedi Woodcox West Kelowna Volleyball Zackary Kuan Kamloops Lacrosse – Box Hailey Besse Abbotsford Equestrian Jacob Challman Chilliwack Lacrosse – Box Makaila John Burnaby Rugby Nathanael Kang Surrey Volleyball Raeiti Azarkeyvan North Vancouver Rugby Divyan Karunakaran Richmond Soccer Leslie Therriault Nanaimo Equestrian Brett Merner Nanaimo Basketball Katie Andrews Terrace Athletics Gabe Barker Smithers Athletics Haley Florell Prince George Rugby Owen Lang Fort St. John Swimming

Related Stories