Fort St. John athlete recognized for outstanding leadership at B.C. Summer Games

COWICHAN, B.C. – The B.C. Summer Games recognized 16 athletes who showed outstanding leadership during the games, one of which was from Fort St. John.
Owen Lang was recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary during the closing ceremonies of the games. The bursary recipients were chosen from over 200 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sports association.
Lang competed in five events during the games and took home a silver medal and two top ten finishes.
The 16 athletes recognized for outstanding leadership are shown below:
|Name
|Hometown
|Sport
|Abigail Betker
|Kimberley
|Volleyball
|AJ Roberts
|Castlegar
|Golf
|Kenedi Woodcox
|West Kelowna
|Volleyball
|Zackary Kuan
|Kamloops
|Lacrosse – Box
|Hailey Besse
|Abbotsford
|Equestrian
|Jacob Challman
|Chilliwack
|Lacrosse – Box
|Makaila John
|Burnaby
|Rugby
|Nathanael Kang
|Surrey
|Volleyball
|Raeiti Azarkeyvan
|North Vancouver
|Rugby
|Divyan Karunakaran
|Richmond
|Soccer
|Leslie Therriault
|Nanaimo
|Equestrian
|Brett Merner
|Nanaimo
|Basketball
|Katie Andrews
|Terrace
|Athletics
|Gabe Barker
|Smithers
|Athletics
|Haley Florell
|Prince George
|Rugby
|Owen Lang
|Fort St. John
|Swimming
