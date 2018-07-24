Advertisement

Fort St. John athlete recognized for outstanding leadership at B.C. Summer Games

John Luke Kieper
16 athletes recognized for outstanding leadership. Photo by Lia Threlfall.
COWICHAN, B.C. – The B.C. Summer Games recognized 16 athletes who showed outstanding leadership during the games, one of which was from Fort St. John.

Owen Lang was recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary during the closing ceremonies of the games. The bursary recipients were chosen from over 200 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sports association.

Lang competed in five events during the games and took home a silver medal and two top ten finishes.

The 16 athletes recognized for outstanding leadership are shown below:

Name Hometown Sport
Abigail Betker Kimberley Volleyball
AJ Roberts Castlegar Golf
Kenedi Woodcox West Kelowna Volleyball
Zackary Kuan Kamloops Lacrosse – Box
Hailey Besse Abbotsford Equestrian
Jacob Challman Chilliwack Lacrosse – Box
Makaila John Burnaby Rugby
Nathanael Kang Surrey Volleyball
Raeiti Azarkeyvan North Vancouver Rugby
Divyan Karunakaran Richmond Soccer
Leslie Therriault Nanaimo Equestrian
Brett Merner Nanaimo Basketball
Katie Andrews Terrace Athletics
Gabe Barker Smithers Athletics
Haley Florell Prince George Rugby
Owen Lang Fort St. John Swimming
