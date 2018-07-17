Fort St. John athletes to compete in Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Special Olympics Team B.C. announced their squad for the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Summer Games today.

Of the 174 athletes and 54 coaches selected, three of them were from the Energetic City.

Sheryl Jakubowski and Mykaela Stewart will be competing in the athletics and rhythmic gymnastics events while Rachel Lam will attend the games as a coach. Team B.C. members qualified for the provincial squad through their performances at the 2017 Special Olympics B.C. Summer Games in Kamloops.

The Special Olympics Canada Summer Games run from July 31st to August 4th in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

