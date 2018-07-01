Fort St. John celebrates Canada Day in the rain

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Although the weather didn’t co-operate, residents came out in full force to celebrate Canada Day in Fort St. John.

The day started with the pancake breakfast at the Fort St. John Fire Hall. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Fort St. John Professional Firefighters Charity Fund, that help’s local families with medical travel.

From there most of the activites took place around Centennial Park. Evangel Chapel held Church in the Park and there were live music, bouncy castles and other fun family entertainment. You can still enjoy the fun in Centennial Park until 4 p.m. Sunday. A live stream of the main stage has been made possible by Poorboy Trucking. You can watch the stream at www.energeticcity.ca/live or at www.facebook.com/energeticcity

After the Parade, Mayor Lori Ackerman announced the top three floats. In third place was ProStreet Automotive. Second, went to Westjet Encore and first to the Doig River First Nation.

To wrap up the day, the City of Fort St. John will show a fireworks display at Surerus Ball Diamonds starting at 10:45 p.m. Fireworks are still planned to happen even with rain in the forecast for Sunday night. If that changes, we will post an update or you can follow the City of FSJ Recreation Facebook page.

Below are a number of pictures from the parade and events in Centennial Park.