Fort St. John Elks’ coach leaving team

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will have to say goodbye to a big part of their team on Saturday.

Coach J.P. Sutherland is packing his skates and moving away from the Energetic City.

Sutherland spent a total of two seasons with the club and explained that it’ll be tough to leave as the club treated him like family.

“From my perspective as a junior coach, the willful knowledge that they were willing to share with me and train me up was just fantastic,” said Sutherland. “I don’ think we would have got that willful knowledge anywhere else.”

“It’s kind of sad but at the same time Fort St. John’s speed skating cult up here is like family, they embraced us.”

Sutherland mentioned that one of his favourite parts about working with the Elks was the togetherness of the club.

“Just the camaraderie of the club, the friendships that were made and just the whole atmosphere of the club is just fantastic. They have a great atmosphere for kids, they’re very welcoming and it makes it very easy to become part of an organization like that.”

Sutherland explained that though he may be leaving the Elks, he won’t be leaving the sport of speed skating.

