Fort St. John Hospital Foundation receives $5,000 in funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell Canada presented the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation with a cheque for $5,000 on Thursday.

Foundation donor relations coordinator Andy Ackerman sent a grant request to Shell in January 2018.

Foundation executive director Niki Hedges explained that this specific grant was directed into the Peace Villa Fund. The Peace Villa Fund was designated to purchase two Oxygen Concentrators and support equipment for residents with respiratory needs at the Peace Villa Residential Care unit.

Hedges added that through special grants like this the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation can ensure that the care unit has a number of oxygen concentrators on site.

“We are very grateful to our ongoing engagement with Shell Canada as grants such as these contribute to the well-being of our local community,” said Hedges.

