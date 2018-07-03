Fort St. John man among three charged after cocaine discovered on container ship in Halifax

Advertisement

HALIFAX, N.S. – A Fort St. John man is one of three men facing charges after a large drug shipment was found on a container ship in the Port of Halifax in early June.

The Chronicle Herald is reporting that 46-year-old Darcy Peter Bailey was arrested on June 9th along with a man from Richmond and another from Ajax, Ontario after divers discovered roughly 150 kilograms of cocaine had been strapped to the bottom of the Africa, a container ship registered in Liberia. The three men were allegedly in possession of diving equipment when they were arrested near the Port of Halifax.

Officers from both the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency were involved in the seizure. Sources say that the cocaine was wrapped in plastic and hidden in the ship’s sea chest, a recess covered with a grate on the bottom of the ship through which water is pumped for cooling, firefighting and other purposes.

Bailey, 34-year-old Matthew Ryan Lambert of Richmond, and 46-year-old Dangis Seinauskas of Ajax were arraigned in Halifax provincial court June 11 on a charge of conspiring together or with others to import cocaine into Canada.

After two more court appearances on June 14th and June 20th, the three men are due back in court sometime this week for a bail hearing.

Story courtesy The Chronicle Herald: http://thechronicleherald.ca/novascotia/1580431-three-charged-after-150-kilos-of-cocaine-found-on-ship-in-halifax

