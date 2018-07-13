Fort St. John man wanted by police

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John have issued an arrest warrant for a local man in his 30’s and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Cst. Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Fort St. John resident Byron Eric Horne. The warrant was issued back on March 28th.

Police say Horne is facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Horne is described as: Aboriginal, standing 6’4” tall, weighing 181 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a number of tattoos, including one of a blue flame on his right wrist and forearm, one of a skull with a jester hat on his left shoulder, and a tattoo of a skull with a Viking helmet on his left arm above the elbow.

Anyone with information about Horne or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

