Fort St. John Motocross races rescheduled due to heavy rain

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Motocross Club has elected to cancel their Peace Motocross Series races this weekend.

The cancellation came to fruition after heavy rainfall ravaged the Energetic City since late last night.

The races have been rescheduled for the rainout date of August 11th. Though the races may be cancelled, the FSJ Motocross Club will host a ride day this Sunday if the track is in good enough condition.

Residents are welcome to bring campers to the track and spend the weekend free of charge.

Related Stories