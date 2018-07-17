Fort St. John Mountie saves man’s life

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A member of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment is being called a hero after saving the life of a man who injured himself in the parking lot of an apartment building on the City’s east side over the weekend.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that officers were called out to an apartment building in the 8500-block of 86th St. at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man next to a vehicle who was unresponsive and appeared to have lost a large quantity of blood.

Officers learned that the man had recently come home from an evening out and police suspect he may have been intoxicated. The man, who may have been involved in a previous dispute, punched his car’s passenger window after coming home, severing an artery in his arm and causing the significant blood loss.

Sgt. Tyreman said that the man was extremely fortunate that Constable Tony Brooks, who has advanced medical training, was one of the officers who attended the scene. Cst. Brooks is currently involved in the RCMP’s Tactical Medical program.

Sgt. Tyreman explained that Doctors advised the man would likely have bled to death were it not for the efforts of Cst. Brooks, who managed to pack the wound to close off the artery inside the man’s arm and stop the flow of blood.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was airlifted to a Vancouver area hospital for treatment, after which doctors called the local detachment to find out how the injury had occurred.

“The detachment received feedback from Vancouver Doctors who had inquired with the Doctor in charge of the Tactical Medical Program to applaud the incredible work done by Cst. Brooks, who literally saved this man’s life,’” said Sgt. Tyreman, who is currently acting as the Fort St John detachment’s commander.

