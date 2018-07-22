Fort St. John RCMP looking for ATV riders driving on local roads

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find local ATV drivers that have been racing on local streets late a night and early in the morning.

Over the past week, the Fort St. John RCMP have received a number of noise complaints about drivers who are racing up and down streets, disrupting the peace late at night and during the early morning hours.

Numerous reports have also been received from the public highlighting safety because at the same time as creating a lot of noise, ATV, quad and dirt bike drivers are ignoring the rules of the road throughout various areas of the city.

Information has been received that some of the drivers have not been wearing any safety equipment raising the RCMP’s level of concern for their wellbeing.

“The Fort St John RCMP want the roads to be safe for everyone in the community, as it belongs to all of us”, said Cst Chad NEUSTAETER. “There is a huge concern that someone is going to get hurt, in the name of having fun.”

The Fort St John RCMP take these complaints very seriously because of the safety implications for both the public and the ATV riders. The Fort St John RCMP has increased patrols in the areas where disruptive ATVers have been reported.

The Fort St John RCMP is asking anyone with information about:

who the drivers are,

the descriptions of the drivers or ATV’s,

where the drivers and ATV’s reside,

possible video surveillance of the riders,

or any other helpful information about these incidents.

If you have any useful information, please call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or attend the detachment during office hours at 10648 100th St, Fort St John, BC. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

