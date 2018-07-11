Fort St. John RCMP track down stolen pickup

Advertisement

UPDATE: Cst. Chad Neustaeter said that the RCMP have located the stolen pickup, which will be returned to its rightful owner.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck that was stolen early Wednesday morning.

At around 6 o’clock this morning, the RCMP received a report of a pickup truck that was stolen from a home on 104th Ave near 98th St. between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The truck, which was taken from out front of the home, is a 1997 Chevrolet pickup that is green in colour with BC license plate HB9897. Cst. Chad Neustaeter said that the truck was locked and had half a tank of fuel.

This is the second such incident in the last month of a late-90’s Chevrolet pickup being stolen during the overnight hours in the Energetic City. In late June, the 1998 Chevrolet pickup owned was stolen from the Fort St. John fire hall while its owner, by firefighter Adam Winn, was at work.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about the incident, or who can assist in identifying suspects, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

Related Stories